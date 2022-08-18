Joan Monjo is the mayor of Santa Margalida. Speaking about the summer fiestas in Can Picafort, he argued recently that "the traditional release should return". He was referring to the ducks that used to be released into the sea close to the Hotel Mar y Paz at midday every August 15. People would swim after the ducks and attempt to catch them. The mayor says that the ducks didn't suffer any harm. Other than perhaps being eaten. As far as I'm aware, there were no rules to stipulate that the ducks had to be returned whence they had come - typically from the torrent in Son Bauló.
