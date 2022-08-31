There was a school of thought that the lives of British citizens living in Spain would be unaffected by Brexit and to a certain extent this is the case, but those British citizens planning a new life in Spain in the post-Brexit era face a paperwork mountain.
5 comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
“ there is a need for Spain and Britain to sign a by-lateral agreement which would mean that the rights of British citizens in Spain remain the same.” Why? Where is the need? Or is it just that you feel entitled to not be affected by the stupid decision you voted for? Get a grip, man.
SaraThere is a percentage of Brits (usually English) who think that they are something special. I have no idea why. Apart from hooliganism I can't think of anything they are the best at.
I've met a few British 'expats' who were in favour of Brexit ' because of all them immigrants'. Obviously they don't understand the word 'irony'!
We don't have these problems in England. It all starts the minute you go abroad. Fog in the channel. Continent cut off.
“….There was a school of thought that the lives of British citizens living in Spain would be unaffected by Brexit…” - I don’t know what “school of thought” that was but anyone with an ounce of common sense knew perfectly well that things would change. Talk about being ostriches and burying your heads in the sand! “…..there is a need for Spain and Britain to sign a by-lateral agreement which would mean that the rights of British citizens in Spain remain the same as when the UK was a member of the European Union…” Why? As you rightly say, Britain left the EU. You can’t have your cake and eat it! You keep harping on about this but, pray, why are British citizens so special? You are no superior to anyone else. If the shoe had been on the other foot and Spain had left the EU but Britain remained, would Britain have allowed Spaniards the same rights post-Spexit? I think not.