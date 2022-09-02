Dear Sir,
Military has to give their blessing to some Mallorca home sales
Open letter from Bulletin reader on "Military licence...."
I've purchased several properties in rural Mallorca (negotiating another right now), and have never heard of or been subjected to anything involving the military. And I'm British. I'm not arguing whether there's perhaps some stupid law still on the books, there may be... But I suspect whomever was handling your sale was perhaps unaware of some workaround, or perhaps this old law is no longer recognised by the system and can simply be ignored. There's actually a few that are in the law books that nobody ever pays any attention to, and ignoring it is inconsequential and unenforceable anyway. All I know is that it's news to me. Never seen that one.