THE Balearic government is pondering the possibility of raising the rate of the tourist tax at a time when households across Europe are watching their pennies because of the cost of living crisis.
THE Balearic government is pondering the possibility of raising the rate of the tourist tax at a time when households across Europe are watching their pennies because of the cost of living crisis.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.