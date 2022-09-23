Beachgoers walk along the mostly empty Coogee Beach in Sydney, Australia, August 23, 2022. REUTERS/Loren Elliott | LOREN ELLIOTT
23/09/2022 11:12
THE Balearic government is pondering the possibility of raising the rate of the tourist tax at a time when households across Europe are watching their pennies because of the cost of living crisis. Already, there are fears about the season next year and any rise in the controversial levy would be stupid to say the least.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.