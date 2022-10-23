I have to say that it has been a rather pleasant autumn season so far here in the UK. Indeed, with daytime temperatures hovering around the mid/late teens centigrade during the afternoon in this part of the world and with an agreeable amount of accompanying sunshine, it feels almost unnaturally mild for the time of year.
Keeping warm without turning up the heat!
British householders are stockpiling thermal underwear and a blanket hoodie has become a top seller as people look to snuggle up in bed or on the sofa
