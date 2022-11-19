Few know that Ahn Eak-tai, the Korean composer of the more contemporary ‘Aegukga’ national anthem in Korea known as Symphonic Fantasy Korea, lived in Majorca for 20 years with his Spanish wife, Lolita Talavera. Born in Pyongyang in 1906, Ahn was a celebrated composer and conductor who travelled the world before finally settling in Majorca, even creating the Balearic symphony orchestra.A Palma street is named after him and a statue in his honour can be found in the Capital.
