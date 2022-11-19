Anna NicholasMallorca19/11/2022 10:40
Few know that Ahn Eak-tai, the Korean composer of the more contemporary ‘Aegukga’ national anthem in Korea known as Symphonic Fantasy Korea, lived in Majorca for 20 years with his Spanish wife, Lolita Talavera. Born in Pyongyang in 1906, Ahn was a celebrated composer and conductor who travelled the world before finally settling in Majorca, even creating the Balearic symphony orchestra.A Palma street is named after him and a statue in his honour can be found in the Capital.

Today, many South Korean honeymooners visit the island, drawn by his story and connection. This week, I had the pleasure of staying at the fabulous new five-star Kimpton Aysla Hotel in Santa Ponsa and was bowled over by its SABA restaurant which offers the most scrumptious and authentic modern Pan-Asian cuisine. There are many exquisite, subtly flavoured Korean dishes on the menu which I relished as a long-time fan of Korean gastronomy. My last trip to the country was in 2019 and a South Korean friend I’ve known for three decades took me to some of the best eateries in Seoul. I was also thrilled to see my first Majorcan title, which was translated into Korean, in a large bookstore.

It was therefore a delight to find a taste of Korea in Santa Ponsa set in the most magical surroundings and with exemplary yet relaxed and warm service. If you haven’t yet sampled this new gastronomic gem, I urge you to visit - the hotel and restaurant are open all year. As winter draws in, the restaurant accommodates guests in its beautiful conservatory overlooking the idyllic gardens and pools. I am already planning my next visit. Ahn Eak-tai would no doubt be delighted that his legacy lives on.