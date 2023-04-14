India on 10 April began a two-day nationwide mock drill to assess the preparedness of hospitals in both public and private facilities amid rising Covid-19 cases. | FAROOQ KHAN
Palma14/04/2023 10:45
The media has been in a frenzy at the thrill of another strain of Covid hitting town. This time it has apparently emerged in India where it is allegedly stalking the country like an unstoppable terminator.
You might have expected it to have a sobriquet such as MadMadras or DelhiDemon but no, it’s been named Arcturus. Sorry? Now, if we were discussing the Roman Empire we might possibly be fooled by a fictious Emperor Arcturus or if the dreaded virus had emerged in Antarctica, we might think Arcturus rather fitting (Arctic and walrus, anyone?) but India?
