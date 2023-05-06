In March last year, the Balearic tourism minister, Iago Negueruela, met hotelier representatives in Mallorca and made clear that there had to be a “joint fight” against tourism of excesses and in particular against “anti-social study trips”. There was to be “zero tolerance” of any type of tourism that did not respect rules of coexistence with the resident population (and indeed tourists who are not of this “type”) so as “not to jeopardise the image” of the island.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.