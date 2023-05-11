I was rather shocked when I saw initial reports (later denied) that Spanish police and customs officials would police immigration spots at Gibraltar. The problem is rather compex. Gibraltar wants to be part of the Schengen Agreement which allows problem-free travel across Europe. However, Britain has not signed the Schengen Agreement and the only way forward would be for a Schengen member, like Spain, to oversee travel movements. It would involve Spanish officers being on duty at the border, port and airport. The only other solution would be to have Schengen-Treaty-recognised private security officers on duty.
