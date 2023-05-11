Gibraltar after Brexit

Gibraltar faced with tough issues because of Brexit. | EFE

Jason MoorePalma11/05/2023 14:16
W0

I was rather shocked when I saw initial reports (later denied) that Spanish police and customs officials would police immigration spots at Gibraltar. The problem is rather compex. Gibraltar wants to be part of the Schengen Agreement which allows problem-free travel across Europe. However, Britain has not signed the Schengen Agreement and the only way forward would be for a Schengen member, like Spain, to oversee travel movements. It would involve Spanish officers being on duty at the border, port and airport. The only other solution would be to have Schengen-Treaty-recognised private security officers on duty.

Gibraltar wants a post-Brexit deal because their economic livelihood could rely on it, but there are many mountains to climb. It has also led our ambassador, Hugh Elliott, to be labelled the “sell-out ambassador “ by the Daily Telegraph because he allegedly (denied by the government of Gibraltar) supported the idea of Spain “having boots on the ground” in Gibraltar. In fact, Hugh Elliott has been unfavourably treated by some sections of the Conservative Party and their supporters in the media over claims that he was bullied by the then Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab over this very issue. Raab later resigned over these allegations which were upheld by an investigating committee.

I suspect that the only thing that the British ambassador was trying to do was to get the best possible deal for Britain and Gibraltar in the very difficult post-Brexit era. Negotiating with Spain over Gibraltar was challenging even before Brexit; it must now be a complete nightmare, especially as the Gibraltar government is pushing for a deal which would keep the border open with Spain. Perhaps allowing Spain some authority over “the Rock” is the only way forward, especially if Gibraltar wants to be part of the Schengen Treaty. The people of “the Rock” will point out that they never voted for Brexit but they are being left to feel the full consequences. Either way the negotiations are not being helped by politicians in London and their friends in the media who are just making a complicated situation even more so.