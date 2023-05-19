Tourists on the beach in Calvia

Tourists on the beach in Palmanova and Magalluf. | M.A. CAÑELLAS

Jason MoorePalma19/05/2023 09:35
Everyone I talk to talks of a record season. The word is that the island will be packed with tourists and the only thing we have to worry about is how we can get fewer tourists spending more. But I am not convinced. Now, don’t get me wrong, the island will be packed with tourists in June, July, August and possibly September, but will four months be enough? The resorts in May are not fully booked and Palma is still relatively empty. The season has still not started and we are in the middle of May. It must be remembered that last summer was special.

Thousands of tourists came to the island who had been booked to travel in 2019 but found that their holiday was curtailed because of Covid. So it could be argued that it was an “artificial” season. Steve Heapy, Chief Executive of travel giant Jet2, when asked about calls for fewer tourists said: be careful what you wish for. Of course, he is right. Mallorca has been playing a dangerous game. There has been too much talk of fewer tourists. We need tourists and as many as we can get throughout the year not only during the prime summer months. I sincerely doubt that this season will be as good as last year, which was still poorer than 2019. For the time being, at least until after the election, everyone will claim that we are heading for a record season. Only time will tell...and I hope that I am wrong.