Everyone I talk to talks of a record season. The word is that the island will be packed with tourists and the only thing we have to worry about is how we can get fewer tourists spending more. But I am not convinced. Now, don’t get me wrong, the island will be packed with tourists in June, July, August and possibly September, but will four months be enough? The resorts in May are not fully booked and Palma is still relatively empty. The season has still not started and we are in the middle of May. It must be remembered that last summer was special.
Record season in Mallorca
Mallorca has been playing a dangerous game
You may not have noticed, but aside from the high season already being nearly fully booked, outside the resorts, winter tourism has been growing rapidly. This year was a record year for winter tourism in Mallorca. And winter 2023/24 is already getting booked up. Brits traditionally favour beach resorts, which in winter, naturally operate at a mere fraction of summer capacity, or close down altogether. For obvious reasons. Despite the creative spinning of numbers, Britain accounts for a mere fraction of tourism in Mallorca in high season, and almost nothing in low season. And Brits tend to favour whatever's cheapest over what delivers the most enjoyable experience. Which might explain any decline in British numbers, why you suspect it's all falling apart, despite the reality on the ground. So it appears a bit insular to presume there's only a 3 or 4 month season (for Brits, which is no different than any other year), despite the fact that the island is (rather famously) increasingly attracting a more sophisticated and diverse tourist profile seeking quality over quantity - year round, and furthermore, that this strategy is somehow a "dangerous game". Especially considering that statistically, it's actually bearing fruit. With or without Brits.