A person walking on the street wearing close to nothing. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma23/06/2023 09:56
I see that there has been a call for the police in Mallorca to crack-down (if that’s the proper word!) on tourists who insist upon wearing very little clothing when they are out and about. We are not talking of those who strip-off when lying on the beach, although personally I would like to see a little more modesty displayed by those who are less than ‘beach ready’ at any given time, especially when they hop about on one leg under a skimpy towel when getting changed to go home, endeavouring (and failing) to hide their bits-and-pieces from a mostly disinterested public.
