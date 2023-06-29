Elton John performs on the Pyramid Stage during the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton. | ADAM VAUGHAN
Palma29/06/2023 15:09
Elton John‘s headline set at Glastonbury 2023 broke viewing figures on the BBC, with millions watching across the UK. The legendary singer-songwriter played what seems to be his last ever UK show on Worthy Farm, bringing a hit-packed set to one of the biggest crowds the Pyramid Stage has ever seen.
