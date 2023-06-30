Brexit and the European Union

Brexit and the European Union | EFE

Jason MoorePalma30/06/2023 09:36
W0

The time has arrived to have a new referendum on the European Union. Brexit hasn´t worked and all those who were involved in the Leave process have left politics, in some cases under a cloud. I blame Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage for the Brexit mess not those people who voted to Leave because they were not given the truth, and these two able politicians managed to tap into the mistrust some Britons feel towards the European Union.

A “beautiful” picture of life outside the European Union was painted, Britain would stand alone and trade with the world as a free nation. Well at least that was the theory from the “Leave” camp, the reality is very different. The only thing Brexit has achieved is to isolate Britain from its allies and neighbours. Britain elected to leave the club and sit by itself and now it is very much alone. At least as a leading member of the European Union Britain had some international clout. Not even the United States has a good word to say about Britain anymore.

The days of the Conservatives being in power in Britain are clearly numbered, the best Labour and the Liberal Democrats can do is to plan how Britain can be back at the heart of Europe again. Recent opinion polls suggest strong support for rejoining the European Union, in fact a poll this month said that 70 percent of the British public believed that Brexit had been a disaster. But what annoys me is that those people responsible for Brexit have been allowed to ride off into the sunset. They should be made to eat their words on how successful Brexit would be. In these difficult times it is better to be part of a group because you are stronger together. What we have at the moment is a Britain which is lost, a government which is failing and very few ideas for the future.