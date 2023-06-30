The time has arrived to have a new referendum on the European Union. Brexit hasn´t worked and all those who were involved in the Leave process have left politics, in some cases under a cloud. I blame Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage for the Brexit mess not those people who voted to Leave because they were not given the truth, and these two able politicians managed to tap into the mistrust some Britons feel towards the European Union.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.