As I sat watching Elton John’s brilliant ‘set’ at the Glastonbury Festival on the television last weekend, I started thinking about the various gigs that I have attended over the years. Aware that just a few weeks ago I waxed lyrical, via this column, about a local jazz festival where I surprisingly discovered that I rather like modern jazz, I have started to make a list of various concerts (rock or otherwise) I’ve attended of the years. Apart from realising just how deeply ‘sad’ - this, my latest obsession has become, I quite surprised myself by just who I have seen at live gigs over the years.
