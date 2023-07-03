Some days ago, there was a report which indicated that businesses in Magalluf were demanding reform of the tourism of excesses law. “A bit late” was one comment, which failed to appreciate what reform was being demanded. It’s as if there are those who feel that new administrations - be these the government, the Council of Mallorca, Palma town hall, Calvia town hall (or any other institution) - are about to automatically put policies of the previous administrations into reverse. All of them. This most certainly isn’t how it will be.
