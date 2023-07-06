A few months ago I noted in this space how quiet Mallorca was and how there was a severe lack of tourists. I am sticking by my guns...Mallorca is still quiet. Granted that we are in peak season but the island does appear to be strangely quiet. Record season?.... I don´t think so. The other night I went to book a table in a trendy Palma restaurant. Even in winter you have trouble finding a table. On Wednesday night, no problem...where do you want to sit!
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.