Do not turn the fans directly on yourself but use them to circulate the air in the bedroom as much as possible. | A.M.
Palma14/07/2023 13:19
One thing as a nation we seem to constantly talk about is the weather. For me it’s the number one subject on social media and will never cease in its popularity. If you’re looking for a picture to get you ‘likes’ on social media then a sunrise, sunset, sunny beach or pool, or even rain will see people liking and commenting. As a Butlins Redcoat and a Holiday Rep the most asked question was ‘what have you done to the weather?’ As if we were to blame for it being rubbish. It seems like yesterday that we were all moaning about how crap the weather was here in Mallorca in June.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.