Humphrey CarterPalma16/07/2023 11:20
Last summer was one of the hottest on record and this month has already seen new heat records in parts of Spain and southern Europe, while temperatures have hit 41ºC in Mallorca with no significant let-up on the horizon. If this weather pattern is going to continue, will the island become too hot for summer holidaymakers from northern Europe unaccustomed to such high temperatures be it during the day or at night?

This week a number of travel articles have appeared in the UK advising people how to enjoy Spain in the summer by avoiding the heat - holiday in the north of country with its lush mountains and some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, not to mention its culture, vast array of adventure sports, excellent hotels and cheaper prices. Plus, low-cost airlines are now serving an increasing number of regional airports in northern Spain.

It’s even becoming too hot, not to mention too busy and noisy, for local residents who are opting for summer breaks to emerging destinations such as Greenland or Iceland, not to mention the British Isles or other parts of Scandinavia. A north-south travel habit divide appears to be emerging which the tourist industry cannot afford to ignore.

One travel expert wrote an article about the delights of visiting Mallorca in early spring and late autumn and winter on the grounds that it is cooler and quieter while hotels are cheaper and there are fewer cars on the roads for those keen on exploring the island. But this brings us back to the grand old chicken and egg syndrome - hotels not opening during the winter because of the lack of flights and visa versa. Perhaps the new Balearic government needs to seriously put winter tourism on the table.