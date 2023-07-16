Last summer was one of the hottest on record and this month has already seen new heat records in parts of Spain and southern Europe, while temperatures have hit 41ºC in Mallorca with no significant let-up on the horizon. If this weather pattern is going to continue, will the island become too hot for summer holidaymakers from northern Europe unaccustomed to such high temperatures be it during the day or at night?
