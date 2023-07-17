RE: Lack of Spanisih TV Coverage of Wimbleon 2023 Disgraceful
Feeling the need to express frustration and disappointment, I was unable to view Mens Finals Wimbledon yesterday, and especially so to watch, support Carlos Alcaraz the young Spanish National who made it through to the finals.
I am in wonderment and in bewilderment, as to why not one Spanish TV seemingly, as I understand, did not buy any rights for coverage of this wonderful yearly tournament, one of the most classic and highly respected tennis tournaments, especially so when it was known Spanish tennis player competing within the tournament.
If I am not mistaken, coverage and rights only via Movistar Plus. My million dollar question to that is, and what happens if you don't have Movistar Plus?
Here we had one a most up and coming young Spanish Tennis player at Wimbledon this year, competing, it can be argued, no guarantee whether he would or would not reach the final, as sound reason Spanish TV did not arrange coverage, does that matter, No, the root crux of the disappointment here, public residing Mallorca/Spain including myself, who would dearly have enjoyed watching ALL Wimbledon, whether its national hero managed to make it through to the finals or not, simply just to have had opportunity to watch Wimbledon and all competitors, and especially so the final.
In absence of not watching the game, I pass my CONGRATULATIONS to Carlos Alcaraz, for what seems his amazing performance, stamina, determination and effort at such a young age, age v. experience, yesterday, age won him the game at the end of the day.
It is unthinkable, when one turned to Sky News and/or CNN immediately after the match, these channels were speaking with such wonderful enthusiasm towards Carlos Alcaraz win, commentating, how electric and amazing the game was to watch, stating how Carlos won the hearts of spectators, yet, in comparison, when one turned on any of our TV channels here, there was only silence, no mention of their Natinal Spaniards win, finally, only at 9pm TV Spanish news provided a snippet of news of the tournament.
My views on this, Spanish TV channels, whatever your reasons were for not covering Wimbledon 2023, ultimately, resulted in disappointments within the public sector, who reside here, whether Spanish or foreigners residing "I refer Mallorca", who were unable to watch this great tournament, due to your lack of coverage at the end of the day, you should hang your heads in shame, in lack of respect to Carlos Alcaraz.
Who knows next year, we can live in hope, if more people voice their disappointment, you may get your "act" together become more professional, to cover Wimbledon, instead of being 10 years behind the world, to take a leaf out of the books of worldwide countries, including Australia, whose TV channels covered Wimbledon, their public ,had the opportunity to watch, if they desired, unfortunately, here in Mallorca/Spain, we were not so lucky!
