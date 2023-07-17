I don’t know about you out-there in Mallorca-land - but for the past few weeks I have been listening intently to The Ashes on the wireless. For those of you who don’t know their cricket, this bi-annual cricket series versus Australia is in my opinion, the very epitome of sporting endeavour. If you will forgive my rather over-cooked enthusiasm, this cricket series has been what competitive sport is all about. With England winning the last encounter at Headingly (Leeds) they will need to win the last two matches against the Aussies (Old Trafford & The Oval) to win The Ashes. Anyway, going back to my original point, I find that rather like millions of other cricket lovers I prefer to listen to the matches on the radio via the BBC’s Test Match Special (TMS) than live on the television, because - a) I’m too tight to sign up for Sky Sports televisual coverage - and, b) I really love listening to cricket on the radio.
