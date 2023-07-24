Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walk outside Number 10 Downing Street in London. | ANDY RAIN
What do British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Ukrainian President Zelensky have in common? Forgive me for my coarseness, but these three chaps are all short-arses i.e. all of them are just 5ft 7in tall in old money. Yes, admittedly I am being somewhat selective in my choice of senior politicians and there vertically challenged demeanours, but once I started checking on the relative heights of politicians past and present it was/is really surprising how many are below average in terms of physical stature. For instance Winston Churchill was just 5ft 6in tall and postwar British Prime Minister, Clement Attlee, was only an inch or so higher. Happily this phenomenon is not just a British things as I am pleased to report that current French President, Emmanuel Macron, is only marginally taller than his predecessor, Napoleon Bonaparte, who was disappointingly short at 5ft 5inches whilst the victor at The Battle of Waterloo i.e. The Duke of Wellington, was apparently a very lanky aristocrat.
