People keep telling me that Mallorca is nowhere near as booked up as last year, so I tell them to hop on a bus to Soller. This is where the party is. The town is heaving and the traffic a complete disaster zone. In fact, I’d advise leaving a few hours spare for the journey as the queues are so long on the other side of the tunnel that it might be nightfall before you reach the town. Poor old Deya, just ten minutes away by road, is also having a hard time of it and has now run out of water so residents are facing big restrictions. I don’t blame the mayor for bringing in new measures to ease the flow of traffic in the tiny village and to seek other solutions to the tourism crisis engulfing the area.
