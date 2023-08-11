Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy with me at Pirates Adventure. | Richie Prior
I’ve been lucky in my life to meet some amazing people and do a variety of memorable things. This past week has been no exception, with Peter Crouch, Abbey Clancy and their kids visiting Pirates Adventure. Both have been before and they are always fun and friendly. Peter of course had a stellar football career playing for 14 teams over 19 years, scoring 108 goals in the Premier League which puts him in an elite bracket of strikers to have broken the 100+ mark. In 2017, he broke Alan Shearer’s record for most headed goals in Premier League history. He played 42 times for England, scoring 22 goals with his trademark ‘robot dance’ goal celebration. Since retiring from football he has built a successful media career working for BT Sport (now TNT) and his podcasts are hilarious. One of the most memorable featured William the Prince of Wales, which I urge you to listen to if you haven’t already.
