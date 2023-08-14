I am not sure if Mallorca or even Spain has been suffering the same huge rise in shoplifting as is happening in the United Kingdom, but it seems that this historically low-level crime has seemingly become a very big problem for supermarkets and the police alike. For instance the Co-op has recorded the highest level of shoplifting in its history, and has accused the police of failing to take action against violent gangs of thieves.
