The new Balearic government wishes to find a formula whereby residents of the Balearics no longer have to pay the tourist tax. How the public will cheer if and when President Prohens manages to rid them of this onerous tax. When they spend the occasional weekend at a Mallorca inland hotel hideaway in winter, they will no longer be confronted with a demand - at most - of one euro a night.
