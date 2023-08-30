Tourism this summer does seem largely unaffected by prices. | Europa Press
Palma30/08/2023 17:07
Spain's inflation rate in July was 2.1%. Twelve months previously it was 10.7%. In summer last year, given inflation, given losses incurred because of the pandemic, given a freezing of prices or even reductions along with no-penalty cancellations over the two summers of high uncertainty caused by Covid, Mallorca's hoteliers sat down with tour operators and started talking prices for this summer. Inflation was what did it. The tour operators went along with rises of ten to fifteen per cent. By December, inflation was down to 5.8%.
