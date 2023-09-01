PALMA - TURISMO - Un problema enquistado. La escasez de taxis y de autobuses en el puerto de Palma para el traslado de los turistas a la ciudad obliga a cientos de cruceristas a largas esperas en condiciones de calor extremo, lo que ha incrementado las quejas. TURISTAS SENTADOS MIRANDO UN MAPA DE PALMA. | M.A.CAÃELLAS
Mallorca has another big concern; is it too hot during the peak months of July and August? The experts have said that as a result of global warming Mallorcan summers will get hotter. The island is not alone with other parts of the Mediterranean in having the same problem. But the big question is whether tourists will stay away because they can’t stand the temperatures, which have risen dramatically over recent years. And it is not only tourists.
