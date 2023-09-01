PALMA - TURISMO - Un problema enquistado. La escasez de taxis y de autobuses en el puerto de Palma para el traslado de los turis

PALMA - TURISMO - Un problema enquistado. La escasez de taxis y de autobuses en el puerto de Palma para el traslado de los turistas a la ciudad obliga a cientos de cruceristas a largas esperas en condiciones de calor extremo, lo que ha incrementado las quejas. TURISTAS SENTADOS MIRANDO UN MAPA DE PALMA. | M.A.CAÃELLAS

Jason MoorePalma01/09/2023 08:00
W0

Mallorca has another big concern; is it too hot during the peak months of July and August? The experts have said that as a result of global warming Mallorcan summers will get hotter. The island is not alone with other parts of the Mediterranean in having the same problem. But the big question is whether tourists will stay away because they can’t stand the temperatures, which have risen dramatically over recent years. And it is not only tourists.

Demand for properties in northern Spain, where it is cooler, have also risen over recent years with Mallorcans heading for the hills to escape the heat. If the weather pattern continues, July and August could lose their status as the peak months for Mallorca tourism. Come to the island in June or September when the weather is cooler could be the new holiday sales pitch for the island. Some experts have blamed tourism for the change in the weather. The same planes which bring thousands of tourists to the island are one of the culprits of global warming, according to some environmentalists.

In July, the top temperature on the island reached 43.9 degrees Centigrade marginally cooler than the 44.5 degrees registered in 2022. One of the biggest problems of this summer has been that the nighttime temperatures have remained high. There were cases in July that even when the sun had gone down the temperature was still 37 degrees, which made sleep difficult and life without air-conditioning almost impossible.

We must remember though that the majority of people who do come here come from far colder climates and will welcome the heat. For some it can never be too hot! But the higher temperatures should get the alarm bells ringing - it could become a question of if you can't stand the heat ... .