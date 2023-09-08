Welcome to North Korea, is how a senior executive of a major tour firm reacted to the new Law of Excesses which was introduced by the previous Balearic government and which curbs excessive drinking in Magalluf and Arenal. It didn't take too long for some bright sparks to organise coach tours to neighbouring resorts where the Law of Excesses is not in force. Santa Ponsa has proved very popular with Magalluf tourists this summer!
