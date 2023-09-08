Those of us in hospitality industry are breathing slightly easier because we’ve reached the magic month of September. The months of July and August are a time when you put your head down, work hard and look forward to living your life again. All of a sudden with all the stresses of the last two months you suddenly realise that there are only seven weeks until the end of season. Dare I mention that there are just over 100 days to Christmas?
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.