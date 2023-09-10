There were 170,000 more tourists this July than last. | Miquel À. Cañellas
Palma10/09/2023 12:59
The latest tourism figures from the National Statistics Institute should have come as no great surprise. After six months of increases in terms of the number of tourists and their spending, it would have been odd if July had bucked the trend. July had not and July, moreover, had registered three million tourists, the first time ever that monthly figures for the Balearics had reached three million. For the record (sic), there were 2,437,549 foreign tourists - 7.2% more than in July 2022 - and 567,787 Spanish, a rise of 0.9%.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.