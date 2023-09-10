It’s been a long, hot and sticky summer and the Soller valley has been inundated with visitors and
traffic since June. Tempers are frayed and there's a real feeling of simmering rage against everything
that stands for tourism. Some of Soller's best loved and authentic shops and businesses have closed
for good, replaced by banal and ersatz gift shops touting the same kind of ubiquitous stuff that can
be found in just about every European capital which has a bijou old town and a regular flock of
tourists. Local Mallorcan culture? It's going to the dogs, and no one seems to be doing a jot about it, far less the politicians.
Soller Revolts
In a recent tourist survey conducted among travellers to the island this summer, only a third said they'd return, and frankly, who can blame them?
