Self-checkouts in Palma

Self-checkouts are creeping up in Palma supermarkets and shopping centres on the island. | Archives
Palma15/09/2023 16:26
I’m no fan of self-checkouts, but I see that they are creeping into Palma supermarkets and shopping centres on the island. I find them a totally dehumanising experience, and something inevitably goes wrong when using them. They beep and shout out nasty little barbs and flatly refuse to process certain items that have dodgy codes or include alcohol. Then you have to wait an age for some young feckless assistant to come and wrestle with the beast.
