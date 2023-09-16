Son Busquets in Palma, which has been a focus for conversion into housing for years. | Archive
Palma16/09/2023 17:49
It was originally a plan of Marc Pons. He was the Balearic housing minister before the Sánchez administration in Madrid discovered a prime vacancy in the ministry for ecological transition. Off went Marc and in came Josep Marí, a fellow from Ibiza who, or so some claimed, was being given a touch of public-consciousness awareness-raising in advance of the 2023 elections. The PSOE chosen one to run as president of the Council of Ibiza, the awareness-raising failed.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.