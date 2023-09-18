That was the week that was, in the Soller Valley. The partially rebuilt Defensora Theatre collapsed. The politicians’ decisions of past years came painfully home to roost. Thousands of words have been written on this event and can be accessed if you want to research the sorry back story. The younger people of Soller are indignant and the older section of Soller society are incredulous and disappointed. Who would be a local politician in the Soller Valley today?
