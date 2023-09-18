Left to right: Mateu Alemany, Elvira Andres and Iker Casillas. | Archives / Facebook
Luis Rubiales has finally quit as head of the Spanish football association. August 20th was when Spain won the Women’s World Cup and not a day has passed without the story being mentioned. He decided to tell Piers Morgan in an interview that he was quitting but added he would be denying the charges of sexual assault brought forward by the Spanish player Jenni Hermoso. It was obvious to most level headed people that his position was untenable following his actions at the World Cup Final. But still some people think there was some sort of political plot to get rid of him. I say, if he didn’t do what he did then this story wouldn’t have happened and possibly if he had apologised from the outset then it might not have exploded like it did.
