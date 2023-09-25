I always like to turn up a few minutes early for both social functions and business/formal events. | ULTIMA HORA
Palma25/09/2023 10:12
There is yet another new verbal term that young people seem to specialise in nowadays - which is called ‘time blindness’ but actually means that they are always late. I wonder why modern youngsters always have to dignify their social shortcomings with a recently invented, pseudo sounding, excuse for bad manners?
