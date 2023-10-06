Archive photo of a league match at the new Jose Zorrilla stadium between Real Valladolid and Real Mallorca. Mallorca's coach "advises" Muñiz Ruiz when reviewing the VAR. | Carlos Gil
Palma06/10/2023 10:29
Being a football man there’s only one subject to talk about this week. Video Assistant Referee or VAR as it’s better known has had more back page column inches than any other football story. Now let’s remember that this system was brought in to alleviate and clear the obvious mistakes that were happening in the game. What has actually happened is they are now re-refereeing games.
