I don’t watch the box but it was hard to avoid the brouhaha in the press about Holly Willoughby, the presenter of ITV’s Good Morning, who dramatically decided to quit the show. Bizarrely a man from Essex was previously arrested for having apparently masterminded a kidnap plot with an American to capture and kill Holly. I know some viewers dislike her interviewing and presenting style but kidnap and murder seems to be going somewhat over board or was there another reason? Had they crossed paths on TV – he had appeared in a show – or was it just a random obsession or hatred for someone he’d never ever met.
Holly Willoughby's alarming decision: quitting amid kidnap threats
It comes just as a documentary about the killing of Jill Dando hit Netflix
Also in News
- Britain updates travel advice to Spain... keep a photocopy or scanned copy of your passport somewhere safe
- Enjoy the good Mallorca weather while it lasts
- Get the Mallorca Beach App!
- Super luxury Scenic Eclipse comes out of the cold in Mallorca
- Don't miss this week's classifieds; you could find just what you're looking for
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.