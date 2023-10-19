Gone are the days where there were more than four cruise ships in port. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma19/10/2023 15:24
No-one mentions trying to reduce or curb the number of flights at Palma Airport; in fact they are increasing. No-one is talking about trying to reduce the number of cars on the road in Mallorca when there is good reason to do so. So why did the Balearic government curb the number of cruise ships which could visit the port of Palma?
