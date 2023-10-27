Inca town hall has ruled out conversions in central commercial areas. | Juanjo Roig
One of the Balearic government's emergency housing measures is to facilitate the conversion of commercial premises into residential accommodation. These are premises, it is assumed, that are on the ground floor of buildings. Go pretty much anywhere in Mallorca, and you will find such premises, so many of them that I well recall this having been the subject of argument years ago. New or redeveloped buildings were appearing, and they all had commercial units on the ground floor. This was the planning regulation, irrespective of the municipality. But why, it was argued, were there all these premises? Why were they needed? Might it not have been better to have created more places to live in?
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.