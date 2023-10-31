In days past the Soller Valley was known as the “Island within an Island”. Pre Soller tunnel the road route was over the Coll Mountain with its 53-hairpin bends. The preferred route of Sollerics was by sea from Puerto Soller, first stop France. Other links then went on to the old colonies of Spain such as Puerto Rico. The Solleric mentality was, and still is, very self-contained. The use of the tunnel was embraced at a cerebral level but not in their hearts. The train, the tram, the car, the boat, the tunnel has all been accepted and used where necessary. Some still prefer to think that everything they want is to be found right here in the Soller Valley, negating the use of travel at all.
