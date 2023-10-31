Soller's public transport

31/10/2023
In days past the Soller Valley was known as the “Island within an Island”. Pre Soller tunnel the road route was over the Coll Mountain with its 53-hairpin bends. The preferred route of Sollerics was by sea from Puerto Soller, first stop France. Other links then went on to the old colonies of Spain such as Puerto Rico. The Solleric mentality was, and still is, very self-contained. The use of the tunnel was embraced at a cerebral level but not in their hearts. The train, the tram, the car, the boat, the tunnel has all been accepted and used where necessary. Some still prefer to think that everything they want is to be found right here in the Soller Valley, negating the use of travel at all.

The beginning of the switch in mindset is happening right now with the new improved bus service and its regular frequencies. The buses will take us direct to Palma, Deya, Valldemossa, the University and then Palma, to Fornalutx, and to Alcudia via Lluc. My journey this week to Deya was in a packed bus full of walkers. The narrow road became comical when our 203-bus stopped alongside the 203 coming in the opposite direction so the drivers could have a chat. You had to be there to see the comedy value of this, especially if you were in the traffic queue behind, in both directions.

Now how much does all this cost is the question? If you are a resident with a travel card there is no charge. The concession for free travel is due to end on December 31 but, right now, it is free. The rumour is that from 2024 the service will remain free for under 16’s and pensioners. Other rumours say that the free card for residents will be extended for 2024. We will learn the truth soon enough but right now is a great time to get out and about on the bus, train (with the exception of the Soller Train) and metro. A word to those who do not have a travel card. Always use a contact card for the bus. Tapping in and out on a TIB bus and just once on a EMT bus in Palma. Whatever you do don’t pay in cash on a TIB – you will be paying nearly double those tapping in and out.

The bus service of Soller benefits those living near the main road part of town. On the other side the walk can by up to 30 mins or longer to get to the stop. This means people often take the car and park before getting on the bus. All rather self-defeating for sustainability. There are ideas around for a bus to circulate Soller to pick people up for the bus station. We are waiting for news on that one. The Town Hall has applied for a grant for this as it ticks all the right boxes. We await decisions otherwise there are those waiting in the wings to offer a commercial bus to do this.

Meanwhile in the port the bus hub is at the exit of the Sa Mola tunnel. This means many living in the port have a long walk to get to the bus. The loudest complaints come from those living on the Repic side of the bay. They feel particularly aggrieved as in times past it had its own bus stop in the main car park.

The lessons learned from this year’s success of free travel is the benefit of joined up thinking. How long is it reasonable to expect someone to walk to a bus stop. Account must be taken of the age and stage of life of the bus users. One of the most important uses of the bus is to bring workers into Soller and the port in time to start their working day. Conversely the timetable must take them home again too. This year, for the first time, the buses ran to midnight to fill this criterion. We are all waiting to see if this continues with the winter timetable to be published for November 1.

The Cinderella bus allows us to have an evening out in Palma and not have to get a taxi home. It has made such a difference to all age groups to have that facility. We all love the midnight bus to Soller.