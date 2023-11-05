The new fleet of buses in Mallorca came into service in early 2021. | @marcpons73
Palma05/11/2023 15:47
Here's a tale from Menorca. It's from 2011 and after the elections of that year. The Council of Menorca was now governed by the Partido Popular, the previous administration having been a coalition of PSOE and the PSM, the Menorca Socialist Party. A few months into office, and the PP were being accused of "dismantling" the bus service in Menorca. Their accuser was Marc Pons of PSOE, who had been the president of the Council. The PP responded by saying that decisions had been made by Pons without knowing the cost and claimed that almost three million euros per year were spent on public transport when there was a budgeted item of just 600,000 euros.
