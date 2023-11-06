The Balearics is heading to the World Travel Market. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma06/11/2023 00:01
Palma, which doesn't have a major tourism fair, has this week had something approaching the next best thing - not one but two European gatherings. The European Tourism Forum was followed by the EU tourism ministers' summit, the first an occasion for the obligatory photos - just like tourism fairs - in which the figures remain the same but with new faces: here a new minister, there a new director-general or mayor.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.