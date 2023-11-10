British expats in Mallorca and across the world who have fallen off UK electoral registers under Tony Blair’s ‘15-year rule’ are now expected to be able to re-register to vote from next January. But what’s the point? What will Britons abroad get in return? We pretty much have to fend for ourselves as it is.
The UK now wants my vote
I have lived, worked and paid my taxes in the Balearics for some 30 years
