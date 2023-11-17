Up until now, non-resident Britons have only been able to enjoy a 90 day stay out of 180 days per year following Brexit. | M.J.U.
It seems that hot on the heels of France, Spain is also baying to drop the 90-day rule for Britons with second homes in the country. Up until now, non-resident Britons have only been able to enjoy a 90 day stay out of 180 days per year following Brexit. This has led to many UK buyers selling their dream properties and it has undoubtedly proven hugely damaging to the Spanish economy. Frankly, it didn’t take an Einstein to work out how losing lucrative spending by foreign buyers throughout the year, particularly in lean seasons, would lead to foreign property stock being sold and a depleted economy.
Whether the petition by the Spanish government is heard by the EU is anybody’s guess but hopefully strength in numbers will have an effect, with France also determined to change the situation. It’s frustrating how Brexit really brought penalties to those of us wishing to either live or have homes in Spain, and indeed in other EU countries.
