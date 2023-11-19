There was a report a couple of weeks ago which maintained that British tourism in the Balearics had recovered its pre-pandemic number. This was based on the first nine months of the year. Had the number been recovered? Figures readily available from the Balearic tourism ministry and the Ibestat Balearic Statistics Institute suggest otherwise.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
I've been saying it for a long time. It's not so much that the British market is declining so much, it's that others markets are growing. More Europeans, Americans, Asians, South Americans. Still, it's a rarity that we see any Brits, because Brits tend to stick to British resort offerings, which in Mallorca, you can count on one hand. And even the traditional British enclaves are seeing more of "everybody else". Magaluf, for example used to be exclusively British. But now you increasingly hear many different languages and accents spoken by visitors. But that's true everywhere. And that's not terribly surprising, since Mallorca has become increasingly visible globally via media of celebrities that live here or visit here. It's simply become a "hip" place to be. The MDB often touts how dominant the British market is, but compared to the other 80%, it's difficult to reckon how 20% is considered "dominant" (unless you split "the other 80%" into pieces, and compare British tourism to one of those pieces). Again, it's not really much of a "decline". I think It's more accountable to "everybody else" growing in numbers.