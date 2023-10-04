One in four tourists who came to the Balearics in August were British and the United Kingdom market consolidated itself as the Number 1 holiday market for the islands, according to official figures released this morning. According to official figures an estimated 656,000 British tourists came to the Balearics compared to 559,000 Germans in August.
British tourism surges in the Balearics in August leaving the Germans in their wake
One in four tourists who came to the Balearics in August were British
“Far more Britons go on holiday to Minorca and Ibiza than Germans” This cannot be correct. Both places are considered to be far more expensive than Mallorca, and according to local experts, the British can’t afford to have holidays in such places.