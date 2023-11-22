A change of scene for me last week as I had an adventure in Seville and Cadiz. It is always good to travel and open the eyes to possibilities, and the way life is, in other places. All locations are another traveller’s tourist destination. Seville and Cadiz were extremely busy in November 2023. They are both great places for a wander and they have the same conversations as Mallorca about how best to serve the interest of resident and tourist. Seville has its problems in July and August where it is too hot to be a visitor. Life is spent, as far as possible in air-conditioned buildings. Alternatively, residents relocate to the coast to get a bit of breeze. As a November, weekday visitor, I had the best time. I did not feel crowded or unwelcome. Prices for snacks, coffee and dinner were all about a third cheaper than in Mallorca. The further from the centre the cheaper everything became.
