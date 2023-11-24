Spain's re-elected Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stands with new members of the government for a family photo before their first cabinet meeting at Moncloa Palace in Madrid. | JUAN MEDINA
Palma24/11/2023 10:34
Is it a question of I’m All Right Jack in Spain? Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was forced to make what some would call a pact with the devil, to form a government. Not only did he enlist the support of Catalan nationalists who want a breakaway from Spain, his government asked for the help of Carles Puigdemont, vilified as the ringleader behind the independence vote in Catalonia.
