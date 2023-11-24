Spain's PM Sanchez chairs first new cabinet meeting

Spain's re-elected Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stands with new members of the government for a family photo before their first cabinet meeting at Moncloa Palace in Madrid. | JUAN MEDINA

Jason MoorePalma24/11/2023 10:34
Is it a question of I’m All Right Jack in Spain? Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez was forced to make what some would call a pact with the devil, to form a government. Not only did he enlist the support of Catalan nationalists who want a breakaway from Spain, his government asked for the help of Carles Puigdemont, vilified as the ringleader behind the independence vote in Catalonia.

Puigdemont was forced to flee Spain and took up residency in Brussels with the Spanish police and secret service hot on his heels. At one stage he was Spain’s most wanted and hated man. Fast forward the clock five years and Pedro Sánchez is prime minister thanks to Puigdemont. Shock, horror on social media.

Spain takes to the streets to protest - well, not really. Sánchez did his deal with Spain’s most wanted man and Spaniards, bar a few who took part in protests, accepted the deal and got on with their lives. Incredible but true.

So what does it take for Spaniards to come out and protest? On paper you couldn’t have got worse than this is in the eyes of many. Are the days of protest gone in Spain? Yes, life is good, the economy is in a fine state and Sánchez is not doing a bad job.

But hang on a minute, Sánchez and his Socialist party didn’t even win the election. The centre-right Partido Popular were the victors with the Socialists in second place. The difference is that the Socialists were able to get enough support to form a government and the Partido Popular were not. Second place and a deal with the unthinkable ... Sánchez is back without a placard in sight.